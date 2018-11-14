Good morning commuters!

Holy cats, watch your speed today at intersections.

That thing we had Monday where a very light snow fell and quickly became a film of black ice? Well, that's happened again.

This morning I could see the sheen on the asphalt as the streetlights and headlights reflected off the roadway.

It's more slippery than it appears — and it's cold, too.

Whatever was wet yesterday afternoon is frozen now.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.