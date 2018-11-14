Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 14
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Holy cats, watch your speed today at intersections.
That thing we had Monday where a very light snow fell and quickly became a film of black ice? Well, that's happened again.
This morning I could see the sheen on the asphalt as the streetlights and headlights reflected off the roadway.
It's more slippery than it appears — and it's cold, too.
Whatever was wet yesterday afternoon is frozen now.
Have a great day!
