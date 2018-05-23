2 new batches of red light cameras coming to Ottawa

Good morning commuters!

There was more overnight snow because it's apparently January now.

At least the full moon on the snow-laden Greenbelt trees behind my house is stunning to admire at 4 a.m.

Most things are not. Though the dog having a rare sleep is most welcome.

The city is adding more red light cameras: 20, in fact, by the end of 2020.

These six will be set up by the end of this year, according to the city:

Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.

Besserer Street and King Edward Avenue.

Carling Avenue and Iroquois Road.

Catherine Street and O'Connor Street.

Russell Road and St-Laurent Boulevard.

Walkley Road and Don Reid Drive.

The rest will come next year at locations still to be determined.

Currently, there are a total of 54 active cameras in Ottawa, including at Bank and Hunt Club and Catherine and O'Connor — they'll be getting another one at another corner.

All are at intersections with high collision rates caused by running red lights and none of them sound like Hal.

Have a great day!