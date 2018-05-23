2 new batches of red light cameras coming to Ottawa
6 new ones will be set up by the end of the year
Good morning commuters!
There was more overnight snow because it's apparently January now.
At least the full moon on the snow-laden Greenbelt trees behind my house is stunning to admire at 4 a.m.
Most things are not. Though the dog having a rare sleep is most welcome.
The city is adding more red light cameras: 20, in fact, by the end of 2020.
These six will be set up by the end of this year, according to the city:
- Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.
- Besserer Street and King Edward Avenue.
- Carling Avenue and Iroquois Road.
- Catherine Street and O'Connor Street.
- Russell Road and St-Laurent Boulevard.
- Walkley Road and Don Reid Drive.
The rest will come next year at locations still to be determined.
Currently, there are a total of 54 active cameras in Ottawa, including at Bank and Hunt Club and Catherine and O'Connor — they'll be getting another one at another corner.
All are at intersections with high collision rates caused by running red lights and none of them sound like Hal.
Have a great day!
