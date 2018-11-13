Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 13

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Get those windshield wipers ready for today's drive. ((Evan Mitsui/CBC))

Good morning commuters!

Hey now.

Yesterday morning was brutal because of a very slippery film of snow and black ice.

The only saving grace was the fact that heaps of people had the day off for Remembrance Day.

Not the case today: everyone's back and so is the snow.

Well, slightly different snow. This is the sticky stuff.

It will cling to your wipers. It will accumulate. It will cause spray and poor visibility on what is normally the busiest commute of the week.

You're not going to enjoy this if you're driving.

There's also some new roadwork starting in Lowertown: Clarence Street closes today for a few days between King Edward Avenue and Cumberland Street.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

