Skip to Main Content
Frigid, windy weather could mean a slippery commute
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Frigid, windy weather could mean a slippery commute

Bundle up if your way around this morning means lots of time outside.

Bundle up if your way around this morning means lots of time outside

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Yesterday's sun did some melting, the overnight cold froze it up, and the overnight wind polished said ice. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Holy smokes, it's cold. Record cold, in fact.

I'm going to be in trouble because I didn't stoke up the wood stove before I left home at 4 a.m. 

I don't expect any serious issues with the commute today, but I will say two things: it will be busier than yesterday afternoon and those roads are slippery due to the wind and ice.

Here's hoping for a problem-free LRT day. 

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.