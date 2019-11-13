Frigid, windy weather could mean a slippery commute
Bundle up if your way around this morning means lots of time outside.
Good morning commuters!
Holy smokes, it's cold. Record cold, in fact.
I'm going to be in trouble because I didn't stoke up the wood stove before I left home at 4 a.m.
I don't expect any serious issues with the commute today, but I will say two things: it will be busier than yesterday afternoon and those roads are slippery due to the wind and ice.
Here's hoping for a problem-free LRT day.
Have a great day!
