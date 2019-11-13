Frigid, windy weather could mean a slippery commute

Good morning commuters!

Holy smokes, it's cold. Record cold, in fact.

I'm going to be in trouble because I didn't stoke up the wood stove before I left home at 4 a.m.

I don't expect any serious issues with the commute today, but I will say two things: it will be busier than yesterday afternoon and those roads are slippery due to the wind and ice.

Here's hoping for a problem-free LRT day.

Have a great day!