Good morning commuters!

Some folks have a day off today, so normally I would say to expect a lighter Monday commute than usual.

But the light snow which started falling around 3 a.m. may balance things out.

OC Transpo is running regular service today.

There's off-peak roadwork happening on the ramp from Fallowfield Road to Highway 416 in Barrhaven.

There are going to be occasional lane reductions and/or closures on the entire Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

And Tweedsmuir Avenue closes today between Scott Street and Richmond Road in Westboro until the end of the month.

Have a great day!

