Slow going as drivers get winter driving refresher

Please consider making other plans if you don't have winter tires on yet

Good morning commuters!

Do you want to build a snowman?

It's a snow day and overall, a slow commute across the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

 School buses are cancelled for all Ottawa schools, but the schools themselves remain open.

The same goes for the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, and most (but not all) eastern Ontario French schools.

Brush your vehicles off.

Get more than your running lights on.

Leave early, and leave extra space.

Get washer fluid.

If you don't have winter tires yet but plan to get them — take public transit or stay home.

Have a great day!

