Traffic expected to be light for Remembrance Day

Good morning commuters!

I expect this morning's commute to be a quiet one, as many have the day off to observe Remembrance Day.

Anyone can ride OC Transpo buses, O-Train lines, and Para Transpo at no charge today.

OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule. Minor detours or delays may occur due to Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies across the city.

There will be road closures in and around the national monument starting early this morning and continuing past noon.

OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 am to observe two minutes of silence, if it is safe to do so. The Last Post and Reveille will play over bus radios. A moment of silence will also be observed on O-Train lines.

Have a great day!