Skip to Main Content
Traffic expected to be light for Remembrance Day
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Traffic expected to be light for Remembrance Day

Many have the day off the observe Remembrance Day.

OC Transpo offering free service today, operating on regular schedule

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
People lay poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial after Remembrance Day ceremonies, in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

I expect this morning's commute to be a quiet one, as many have the day off to observe Remembrance Day.

Anyone can ride OC Transpo buses, O-Train lines, and Para Transpo at no charge today.

OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule. Minor detours or delays may occur due to Remembrance Day parades and ceremonies across the city.  

There will be road closures in and around the national monument starting early this morning and continuing past noon.

OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 am to observe two minutes of silence, if it is safe to do so. The Last Post and Reveille will play over bus radios. A moment of silence will also be observed on O-Train lines.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.