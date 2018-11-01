Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Nov. 1

Good morning commuters!

It's seriously foggy right across the city this morning.

You'll want to leave early, leave space and get more than your running lights on.

No new construction to worry about today, but there is a Senators home game tonight at 7:30.

There will be plenty of vehicles going to that part of Kanata at the tail end of the afternoon commute.

Have a great day! Don't eat too much candy.

