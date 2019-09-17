Long list of new construction projects start in next few days

Good morning commuters!

There's a long list of new construction projects starting in the near future.

From Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 20, the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and weekends from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. for repair work.

The bridge will be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Sections of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be temporarily closed to drivers today and tomorrow to install the Rideau Canal's changing and washroom facilities before it's skating time.

That's as long as the high winds don't delay the work by one day.

The driveway is scheduled to fully close between Bank Street and Fifth Avenue from 8:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. today.

Tomorrow, there are two different closures on Colonel By south of the Pretoria Bridge from 5:15 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cranes lift Rideau Canal buildings into the lowered canal in 2017. (David Richard/CBC)

Until mid November, Bronson Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Brewer Way and the Rideau Canal Bridge on weekdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and weekends between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for roadwork.

Access for cyclists and pedestrians will be maintained.

From Saturday to Wednesday, Highway 417 will be down to two eastbound lanes between Carling and Parkdale avenues from 10 p.m to 8 a.m. on weekends and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, for continued work on the Harmer Avenue pedestrian bridge.

The Parkdale Avenue off-ramp will remain open.

Until Tuesday, Montreal Road will shrink to one westbound lane between Montgomery and Palace streets for Hydro Ottawa work for the Montreal Road Revitalization project, adding bike lanes and burying hydro poles.

Two eastbound lanes will be open and access to businesses will be maintained.

From Monday to Friday, November 15, Queen Street will be closed to motorists between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street for the construction of the Bay Street cycling facility, redoing the sidewalks and raising the lanes north of Laurier.

The street will be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.