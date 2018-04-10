Annual march will clog downtown Ottawa this afternoon

Good morning commuters!

This afternoon could be unpleasant if you need to commute to or through Centretown,

The annual March For Life happens from about noon to 4 p.m. around the Hill, meaning there will be crowds and rolling road closures from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over in Gatineau, crews have installed inflatable, water-filled things called AquaDams along Highway 50 to keep the floodwaters back.

Yesterday, a big truck clipped and broke one of them, sending water onto the westbound highway.

Le MTQ confirme qu’un camion qui est passé trop près de l’aquadam l’a endommagé. L’eau sera pompée et l’aquadam sera retirée. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciottgat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciottgat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gatineau</a> 1VOIE FERMÉE DIR OUEST <a href="https://t.co/kvLywuUByc">pic.twitter.com/kvLywuUByc</a> —@marieloustonge

They managed to repair it in time for the morning commute today — all three lanes are back open headed into Hull or over to Ottawa after Draveurs Bridge.

How's your bike parking?

Here's something Giacomo Panico and I want to do: compare your workplace bike parking situations.

Last week I had an email from a listener who is a public servant in a downtown highrise.

He said the bike parking arrangement at his work is not ideal; the caged area in the parking garage is small, has gotten smaller to accommodate more cars, and there's a waiting list.

This got me thinking about how the one here at CBC is pretty slick. It's free and large and the CBC even has some bikes reporters can use for assignments if they want.

All anyone has to do is watch a safety video about walking a bike up and down the parking garage ramps.

So I want you to tell me about YOUR bike parking arrangement at work: Is it great? Is it bad? Is there a waiting list? Is it free? Is it well promoted? Is there room?

May is Bike To Work month, so we'd like to see how broad the spectrum is.

Send your stories to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca and Giacomo and I will be putting together some features.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic.