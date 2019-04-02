Avoid driving near the Chaudière and Portage bridges if you can
Closures on side-by-side crossings are snarling nearby roads
Good morning commuters!
Happy royal baby-naming day, everybody.
My vote is for Chaudière Windsor.
In the case of the closed Ottawa River bridge, we'd like to do without relying on it but really can't seem to manage.
My advice until they get it reopened? Stay the heck away from there unless you need to cross the river.
Everyone else use a different route if you're just headed downtown or to the west end.
Some people told me it took them 45 minutes to get from the Lemieux Island entrance to the War Museum on the parkway.
A reminder that authorities suggested last week it could be weeks before the Chaudière Crossing reopens.
Don't forget they plan to close it for Zibi-related work next month.
The Alexandra Bridge is getting a summer closure as well, bringing it down to one reversible traffic lane.
And the Portage Bridge is already reduced.
Now is the time for the Lady Dive amphibious bus tour to transform into a commuter service.
Have a great day!
