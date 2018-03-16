Dealing with part of northbound Bronson Avenue closing to traffic for months

Good morning commuters!

Maybe I was an idiot to put my geraniums out on the weekend.

They don't look very happy. I demand spring.

But, with spring comes construction — and this week a major new project began on Bronson Avenue near Highway 417.

They will eventually replace that overpass, but before that crews will complete an infrastructure renewal between Imperial and Arlington avenues.

Late yesterday afternoon, CBC managed to get the grim details of this. Behold:

"Both northbound lanes on Bronson Avenue from Arlington Avenue to Chamberlain Avenue are expected to be closed from May 20 to the end of August 2019 for the Bronson Avenue Reconstruction Project."

… Yeah. If that's your way into Centretown, it's time to get acquainted with Bank and Kent streets.

"During the northbound closure, vehicular traffic, including OC Transpo buses, will be detoured from Bronson Avenue east on Chamberlain Avenue, north on Kent Street, west on Gladstone Avenue then back to Bronson Avenue. Access to Highway 417 will still be available via Catherine Street/Raymond Street."

… So maybe just Bank.

"Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the construction period. Cyclists will be detoured northbound via Percy Street to Gladstone Avenue."

… Maybe you can walk your car.

After August, one lane will be open in either direction.

Have a great day!

