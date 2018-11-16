Northbound Bronson Avenue is closing at the Queensway

Good morning commuters!

The Alonzo-Wright bridge in Gatineau is back to normal, no more rush hour one-way changes.

In case you didn't hear yesterday, the Quyon Ferry is running again. The other two ferries further east are still sidelined.

Beginning this week, Bronson Avenue between Imperial and Arlington avenues will see traffic disruptions for a project related to the eventual replacement of the Highway 417 overpass.

Work will involve the reconstruction of the local watermain and combined sewer and full road, sidewalk and curb rebuilds from Arlington to Catherine Street.

Northbound traffic, including buses, is being taken off Bronson with a detour from Imperial Avenue, by the gas station just south of the overpass, until Gladstone Avenue.

Kent Street seems to be the most obvious way to get to Gladstone, that's where the OC Transpo buses will go.

Loop back on Catherine Street to get to the westbound highway.

You won't be able to turn left if you're getting off the eastbound highway at Bronson and if you're taking the westbound exit, you'll go straight through the Bronson intersection onto Raymond Street until you hit Booth Street.

Cyclists are being asked to take Percy Street around this, which many already do.

The west sidewalk will stay open, while the east sidewalk is closing from Catharine to Powell Avenue.

This work is expected to last until December. Later on in this project, one traffic lane will be open in each direction.

And, an early heads-up — the March For Life event happens Thursday. That's always an afternoon traffic nightmare in Centretown.

Have a great day!

