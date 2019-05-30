This summer's Alexandra Bridge construction now set for July

Good morning commuters!

Yesterday it was announced a decision has been made to postpone the lane closure on the Alexandra Bridge.

It was supposed to start in early June but that will happen after Canada Day instead, once the work on the Portage Bridge is complete.

The federal government said it doesn't want to start work on a third bridge now that the Portage crossing needs a few weeks more work; it's now expected to be back with its revamped bike lane in late June.

The Alexandra Bridge will be down to one reversible traffic lane, taking drivers to Ottawa most of the day and Gatineau from 3 to 7 p.m.

The pedestrian and cyclist boardwalk on the west side is not affected by this project.

Remember, the Chaudière Bridge won't reopen to private vehicles until the end of August.

VP here in middle of the day

The U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence arrives in the city with his wife Karen this morning, well after the morning commute.

Expect rolling road closures when his convoy heads downtown from the airport, getting to the hill before noon.

There are a few events around town before it rolls back to the airport after a 4:30 p.m. event at the Beechwood Cemetery at the height of the afternoon commute.

Police and security keep the exact routes a secret.

Have a great day!

