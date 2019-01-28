Westbound Highway 50 is finally back to full strength going to Hull
The Rue Saint-Louis ramps are still closed
Good morning commuters!
Westbound Highway 50 is back to three lanes on the Draveurs Bridge, which should help the flow of traffic into Hull and Ottawa.
The rue Saint-Louis ramps to and from Pointe-Gatineau are still closed.
There's some good news out in Cumberland as well where that stretch of the eastbound Highway 174 between Cameron Street and Old Montreal Road has reopened.
The Alonzo-Wright bridge is still one-way westbound this morning until 9:30 a.m., switching to one-way eastbound from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
The Chaudière Bridge remains closed.
The roads are wet, so visibility will be crummy on the highways — get more than just your running lights on.
Have a great day!
