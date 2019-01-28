Skip to Main Content
Westbound Highway 50 is finally back to full strength going to Hull
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

The Alonzo-Wright and Chaudière bridges are still affected by the floods.

The Rue Saint-Louis ramps are still closed

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Lane reductions on westbound Highway 50 right as drivers get into Hull were a real problem for the morning rush hour most of this week. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Westbound Highway 50 is back to three lanes on the Draveurs Bridge, which should help the flow of traffic into Hull and Ottawa.

The rue Saint-Louis ramps to and from Pointe-Gatineau are still closed.

There's some good news out in Cumberland as well where that stretch of the eastbound Highway 174 between Cameron Street and Old Montreal Road has reopened.

The Alonzo-Wright bridge is still one-way westbound this morning until 9:30 a.m., switching to one-way eastbound from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

The Chaudière Bridge remains closed.

The roads are wet, so visibility will be crummy on the highways — get more than just your running lights on.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

