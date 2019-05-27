Good morning commuters!

The Chaudière bridge is open to public transit again.

It reopened to pedestrians and cyclists on Monday,

Here's something we have to stop doing: driving into buildings and poles. It's really been happening an awful lot lately.

Stop that.

Someone smacked a pole down at Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway yesterday just before the afternoon rush, which forced the RCMP to direct traffic at that busy intersection for three hours.

(Kimberley Molina/CBC)

It also made the beleaguered Portage Bridge even heavier than usual.

We should buy the Portage some flowers.

Getting buses back onto the Chaudière will help.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.