Hawthorne Road repairs, Maitland Avenue ramp closures over

Good morning commuters!

It looks like Hawthorne Road has reopened between Leitrim and Rideau roads this morning after crews spent several days repairing a collapsed culvert.

Yesterday they reopened the Maitland Avenue on and off ramps along Highway 417, which had been closed for about two weeks.

Tuesday, in my view, is typically the busiest commute of the week — something which will probably be made even worse by some rain today. Probably any second now, as I write this.

Perhaps you've heard me talk about Tuesdays before. My colleagues have.

They also know I love helping to pick the music on Ottawa Morning, so they decided to give me a little something — introducing Traffic Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday on Ottawa Morning, I'll pick a song I love to help make your awful Tuesday commute a little more bearable.

Today's selection is Idiot Kid by The Golden Seals.

For those who don't know them, I can tell you "them" is basically 'he' — Almonte's Dave Merritt is a supremely talented multi-instrumentalist and singer.

He has a new album coming out this year and I think Idiot Kid will be on it.

Seems to me to be a song I can identify with — not quite mid-life, not quite crisis but taking stock of where we are, where we were while being mindful of how we mold our kids.

It will probably get stuck in your head, hopefully during the rest of the commute at least.

Have a great day.

