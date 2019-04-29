You can bike or walk across the Chaudière bridge again

Good morning commuters!

The Chaudière bridge is now reopen to cyclists and pedestrians after being deemed safe by recent post-flood inspections.

It will reopen to public transit on Wednesday, but remain closed to private vehicles until the end of August due to scheduled Zibi-related work.

OC Transpo's Routes 44, 61, 95 and 105 will get back on track.

That's also when northbound Bronson Avenue will open up again under the Queensway.

Traffic Tuesdays

I'm looking forward to tomorrow — we begin a new feature on Ottawa Morning called "Traffic Tuesdays."

I've long said Tuesdays are the typically the week's worst day for commuter traffic.

So, given my interest in music, they're letting me pick a traffic song each week.

Something to enjoy while you're stuck in traffic.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.