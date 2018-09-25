Skip to Main Content
Construction, parking tying up downtown detour
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

The city's recommended detour to get around the Bronson Avenue project has issues of its own.

Kent Street is narrowed as northbound Bronson Avenue is closed

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The city recommended taking Kent Street instead of Bronson Avenue to get north while northbound Bronson is closed for a few months. (Pat Fogg/ CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The closure of northbound Bronson Avenue (and southbound lane reductions) between Chamberlain and Arlington avenues continues to cause misery both in the morning and afternoon.

One issue comes with the switch to using Kent Street to get downtown.

There's construction which blocks the left lane from Arlington to McLeod Street.

Additionally, there are cars parked in the right lane which essentially makes Kent just one lane. It's two-hour parking along there.

Perhaps there shouldn't be any during peak periods?

Race weekend coming

There's still quite a few pathways closed due to flooding, for cyclists trying to plan their routes.

Don't forget this weekend is Ottawa Race Weekend, so there will be many closures downtown both days and across the city on Sunday.

We'll have a separate story up this morning about those.

Have a great day! 

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

