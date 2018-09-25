Construction, parking tying up downtown detour

Good morning commuters!

The closure of northbound Bronson Avenue (and southbound lane reductions) between Chamberlain and Arlington avenues continues to cause misery both in the morning and afternoon.

One issue comes with the switch to using Kent Street to get downtown.

There's construction which blocks the left lane from Arlington to McLeod Street.

Additionally, there are cars parked in the right lane which essentially makes Kent just one lane. It's two-hour parking along there.

Perhaps there shouldn't be any during peak periods?

Race weekend coming

There's still quite a few pathways closed due to flooding, for cyclists trying to plan their routes.

Don't forget this weekend is Ottawa Race Weekend, so there will be many closures downtown both days and across the city on Sunday.

We'll have a separate story up this morning about those.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.