Construction on Bronson Avenue under the Queensway has begun

Good morning commuters!

Let's just forget about Bronson Avenue near Highway 417 until Labour Day. At least as a commuter route.

The road is closed northbound from Chamberlain to Arlington avenues and just one lane of traffic is available southbound from Arlington to Chamberlain.

Yesterday, all those east-west cut through/get-me-out-of-here routes were jammed as well.

Give this area a wide berth. Avoid it for several blocks. Avoid getting off the 417 at Bronson.

Use Rochester Street if you're headed south. Use Kent Street or Metcalfe/Catherine streets if you're headed into Centretown.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.