Construction on Bronson Avenue under the Queensway has begun
Northbound road closure pushing traffic to other parts of Centretown
Let's just forget about Bronson Avenue near Highway 417 until Labour Day. At least as a commuter route.
The road is closed northbound from Chamberlain to Arlington avenues and just one lane of traffic is available southbound from Arlington to Chamberlain.
Yesterday, all those east-west cut through/get-me-out-of-here routes were jammed as well.
Give this area a wide berth. Avoid it for several blocks. Avoid getting off the 417 at Bronson.
Use Rochester Street if you're headed south. Use Kent Street or Metcalfe/Catherine streets if you're headed into Centretown.
