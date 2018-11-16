Skip to Main Content
Construction on Bronson Avenue under the Queensway has begun
The northbound road closure is pushing traffic to other parts of Centretown.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Northbound traffic won't be able to get under the highway on Bronson Avenue until sometime in August. Overall, construction is expected to last until December. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Let's just forget about Bronson Avenue near Highway 417 until Labour Day. At least as a commuter route.

The road is closed northbound from Chamberlain to Arlington avenues and just one lane of traffic is available southbound from Arlington to Chamberlain. 

Yesterday, all those east-west cut through/get-me-out-of-here routes were jammed as well. 

Give this area a wide berth. Avoid it for several blocks. Avoid getting off the 417 at Bronson.

Use Rochester Street if you're headed south. Use Kent Street or Metcalfe/Catherine streets if you're headed into Centretown.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

