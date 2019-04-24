Skip to Main Content
Boulevard Fournier's no longer narrowed by flood protection
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

There's good news for two roads into and out of Pointe-Gatineau affected by floods for the last few weeks.

One of the ramps from Pointe-Gatineau to Highway 50 is open again

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The interchange at rue Saint-Louis takes people into and out of Pointe-Gatineau, one of the areas most affected by the floods. (Radio-Canada)

Good morning commuters!

All the gravel and crushed stone which was used to shore up boulevard Fournier in Gatineau during the worst of the floods has now been removed from the roadway. 

One of our reporters happened to pass through boulevard Fournier on Saturday, just before the gravel was taken away. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Expect things to flow a bit better through there now.

The other bit of good news for Gatineau commuters is the ramp from rue Saint-Louis to the westbound 50 reopened yesterday.

The other ramps remain closed, so do one of the two lanes of the highway in both directions south of the Draveurs Bridge.

This August, the Hog's Back Bridge will close as crews begin renovations lasting until 2021.

Meanwhile, that bit of Hog's Back Road has a couple serious potholes westbound.

One right at the edge of the bridge and the other just after the bridge. They're deep.

Have a great day!

