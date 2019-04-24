Boulevard Fournier's no longer narrowed by flood protection
One of the ramps from Pointe-Gatineau to Highway 50 is open again
All the gravel and crushed stone which was used to shore up boulevard Fournier in Gatineau during the worst of the floods has now been removed from the roadway.
Expect things to flow a bit better through there now.
The other bit of good news for Gatineau commuters is the ramp from rue Saint-Louis to the westbound 50 reopened yesterday.
The other ramps remain closed, so do one of the two lanes of the highway in both directions south of the Draveurs Bridge.
This August, the Hog's Back Bridge will close as crews begin renovations lasting until 2021.
Meanwhile, that bit of Hog's Back Road has a couple serious potholes westbound.
One right at the edge of the bridge and the other just after the bridge. They're deep.
