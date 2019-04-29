No word on when Chaudière Bridge can reopen

Good morning commuters!

Crews have been inspecting the closed Chaudière Bridge multiple times a day and have ascertained it hasn't shifted.

However, they can't properly inspect the underside of the bridge until the water recedes.

So it won't reopen for a while yet.

Better news in Petawawa, where the main bridge connecting the town with the military base reopened at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Alonzo-Wright bridge is once again one-way westbound for the morning rush and one-way eastbound for the afternoon peak.

There may be lane reductions on the westbound Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway around Parkdale and Woodroffe avenues.

Certainly there are still significant lane reductions on westbound Highway 50 on and after the Draveurs bridge.

