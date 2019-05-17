The shift toward safe roads for cyclists isn't complete

Good morning commuters!

You'd think that on a day where a cyclist was killed there would be a noticeable change in the patience of drivers around bikes.

I didn't see it — quite the opposite, in fact.

On at least three occasions as I followed a cyclist through Hintonburg, encouraging them to take the lane to be safe from dooring, I had drivers behind me right up on my bumper.

One of them even laid on the horn.

All three times there was a visible red light ahead.

This reeks of ignorance, possibly stupidity and seemingly entitlement, frankly.

From my experience (I commute two trips downtown for a total of more than 80 kilometres a day on routes which avoid Highway 417) there are too many drivers who behave as though they find cyclists to be a hindrance or an obstacle.

They are not, and in fact they are often a far more efficient mode of transportation.

Stress all around

There has been somewhat of a shift in mindset toward sharing the road and more money put toward cycling infrastructure in the last five years or so, but it's not complete enough to make things acceptably safe.

My wife is one of those who often commutes by bike. She does this to Lowertown from Bells Corners.

There are still sections of the pathway network which are closed by flooding, forcing her onto streets she wouldn't normally have to commute on.

I worry about this, obviously. I wish I didn't.

There would be less worry if there were more segregated lanes. The painted strip where yesterday's tragedy happened has a terrible track record for collisions involving cyclists.

It's also very stressful for conscientious, bike-friendly drivers who look, look again, and then look a third time when crossing that painted green strip to change lanes.

The one on St. Patrick Street is also pretty awful.

There must be a better option.

Have a great day.

