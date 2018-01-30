Morning congestion forming earlier in 2 key spots

Good morning, commuters!

Doug is off again.

Yesterday was the first of 10 work days where drivers will be contending with the closing of the eastbound Maitland Avenue exit on Highway 417, and some roadwork in that general stretch of highway.

In the morning this meant backups started earlier and harsher than they do on construction-free days, but the congestion never stretched all that far beyond Highway 416.

It was more difficult to get a read on what it did to the afternoon commute.

There were crashes in extremely unfortunate areas such as the Vanier Parkway and King Edward Avenue, which teamed up with flooding and construction-related lane closures on the southern end of Highway 50 in Hull to make the downtown cores a real mess.

The loss of lanes is also contributing to congestion on both the 50 and boulevard Fournier as I get down to writing this at 5:15 a.m., about an hour earlier than that normally shows up.

Trio of bridge updates

It broke yesterday afternoon that the Chaudière Bridge won't reopen to regular vehicles until some time in August.

Radio-Canada learned it will stay closed until next month, when a previously-scheduled project tied to the Zibi development begins.

The plan in March, before the bridge closed because of high water, was to send buses across the bridge through a Zibi detour and have a sidewalk available for cyclists and pedestrians.

There should be more details in the next few days.

More details are also out about the work on the two bridges on Hog's Back Road over the Rideau River and Canal, connecting Riverside and Prince of Wales drives.

One of the things this will mean when it starts in August is the already-busy Heron Road is now your last chance to switch between the two southern arterial roads if there's an issue on one of them.

The intersection of Heron (where it turns into Baseline Road) and Prince of Wales is being modified to take on extra traffic.

This work may not end until early in 2021.

Hog's Back Road won't be completely shut when bridge repairs run from August until the end of 2020, unless the two projects overlap. You should be able to at least turn to and from Colonel By Drive from one direction as work shuts down the other direction. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

The final one I'll mention will have the least impact of the three, in my opinion.

The National Capital Commission is replacing a bridge on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway just west of the Canadian War Museum.

It's spending the next few weeks building a detour right next to it, and what the replacement of the LeBreton Bridge will mean for motorists is a limited drop in the speed limit from 60 km/h to 40.

The NCC didn't mention it affecting cyclists and pedestrians, who have the Ottawa River pathways to use (when they're not under water).

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.