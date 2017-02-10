Highway 417's Maitland Avenue eastbound exit closed for 2 weeks

Good morning, commuters!

Doug is off for the day.

Thankfully, the Raptors aren't off for the whole rest of the spring and summer. What. A. Finish!

If Toronto goes to another Game 7 like last night, it will be on May 27 — the next work day Ottawa drivers have the eastbound Maitland Avenue ramps to and from Highway 417 available.

They're closed for the next two weeks as part of ongoing work to expand the highway in that area.

This means you'll have to use Woodroffe or Kirkwood avenues.

Expect slowdowns in general from before Island Park Drive until you're past Maitland this week because it's a construction zone and the speed limits drop.

Don't forget the westbound exit to Carling Avenue is closed until next Tuesday, after the long weekend.

Important Gatineau intersection closed

The intersection of boulevards Montclair and St-Joseph in central Gatineau near the Galeries de Hull is completely closing to traffic today for three months of construction, affecting nine STO bus lines.

This is a step up from the roadwork that's been happening since the fall, which is to work on the water and sewer lines, pavement and traffic lights.

It will be local traffic only on St-Joseph on either end of this intersection.

Pedestrians will still be able to get through here except for the rare times crews are working on sidewalks.

The boulevard St-Joseph roadwork originally didn't include burying hydro wires, which it now does, and didn't include this intersection that's closing today. (Radio-Canada)

Ramps to and from rue Saint-Louis and Highway 50 are still closed because of the flooding, which is costing both directions a lane south of the Draveurs Bridge.

Finally, an early heads up for Centretown pedestrians that you can't cut through Jack Purcell Park — the one with the infamous badminton rackets — from this Wednesday until early June because of construction on Jack Purcell Lane.

It's closed to vehicles as well, but it's not a busy section of road for that kind of traffic.

