Tell us about your office's bike parking

Good morning commuters!

Wet.

Good news for the tulips, but not good at all for those waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

Perhaps especially the people along the river in Pembroke, which declared a state of emergency yesterday.

In terms of your commute, the rain creates a visibility issue on the highways, prolongs the closure of the Chaudière Bridge and has spawned many huge puddles.

There's a massive puddle on southbound Preston Street at George Street West — sort of across the street from the Heart & Crown.

Someone locked their bike up there and it gets hit with a tidal wave of water every time a car goes by.

Speaking of bikes, this weather is also keeping the water-eclipsed sections of the Ottawa River pathway submerged, making it difficult for people such as my wife to bike to work from the west end.

Bike parking stories, please

This is Bike To Work Month, and as such, I'm also asking people who do that to write to me about their bike parking situation at work.

Is it great? Is it not? Tell me about the security, availability, cost if any — are there showers? Is it inside or out?

CBC Ottawa (meaning Giacomo Panico, probably) wants to compare them and do a feature on which employers provide the best bike parking arrangements, those who do not, and what's most common.

Send your tales to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

Oh, one more thing: starting Sunday, the ramps to and from Maitland Avenue on the eastbound Highway 417 will be closed for two weeks.

Good luck with that, everyone in Nepean.

Have a great day!

