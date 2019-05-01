Choke point on Highway 50 still affected by floods

Good morning commuters!

We're getting crummy weather today — possibly freezing rain, ice pellets and rain.

So much so, they've cancelled school buses in Renfrew County.

Some new flooding notes: the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway has westbound lane reductions from Slidell Street to Parkdale Avenue and again east of Woodroffe Avenue.

Highway 50 is still down to one westbound lane after the Des Draveurs bridge, with two to three lanes on available in the direction of rush hour traffic — west in the morning, east in the afternoon.

⚠️ Rappel : La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/circulation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#circulation</a> 🚗 se fait sur 2 voies dans les 2 directions sur l'autoroute 50, à la hauteur du pont des Draveurs. <a href="https://twitter.com/Transports_Qc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Transports_Qc</a> est présent sur les lieux. Automobilistes, merci de ralentir. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CruePrintani%C3%A8re?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CruePrintanière</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inondations2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inondations2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSGU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSGU</a> <a href="https://t.co/j2r3brUeHc">pic.twitter.com/j2r3brUeHc</a> —@ville_gatineau

The Chaudière bridge is still closed between the Canadian War Museum and Hull.

The Alonzo-Wright bridge is one-way westbound again to alleviate congestion this morning, changing to two-way traffic at 9:30 a.m. then switching to one-way eastbound from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Have a great day!

