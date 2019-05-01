Choke point on Highway 50 still affected by floods
New lane closures on the westbound Sir JAM parkway
Good morning commuters!
We're getting crummy weather today — possibly freezing rain, ice pellets and rain.
So much so, they've cancelled school buses in Renfrew County.
Some new flooding notes: the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway has westbound lane reductions from Slidell Street to Parkdale Avenue and again east of Woodroffe Avenue.
Highway 50 is still down to one westbound lane after the Des Draveurs bridge, with two to three lanes on available in the direction of rush hour traffic — west in the morning, east in the afternoon.
⚠️ Rappel : La <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/circulation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#circulation</a> 🚗 se fait sur 2 voies dans les 2 directions sur l'autoroute 50, à la hauteur du pont des Draveurs. <a href="https://twitter.com/Transports_Qc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Transports_Qc</a> est présent sur les lieux. Automobilistes, merci de ralentir. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CruePrintani%C3%A8re?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CruePrintanière</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/inondations2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#inondations2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSGU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSGU</a> <a href="https://t.co/j2r3brUeHc">pic.twitter.com/j2r3brUeHc</a>—@ville_gatineau
The Chaudière bridge is still closed between the Canadian War Museum and Hull.
The Alonzo-Wright bridge is one-way westbound again to alleviate congestion this morning, changing to two-way traffic at 9:30 a.m. then switching to one-way eastbound from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
