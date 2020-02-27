OC Transpo scales back extra buses along LRT line
R1 buses not regularly running, S1 only at peak times again
Good morning commuters!
Are you feeling messed up from clocks springing forward yesterday? Try getting up at 4 a.m.
It's pretty warm out there this morning, which is great news for cyclists, walkers and bus or train-waiters.
But drivers need to be careful not to splash all those folks — there's some pretty serious puddles around.
Speaking of transit, there will again be 12 LRT trains this morning with a slightly rejigged supplementary bus service.
No more R1 buses this week unless there's a major interruption on the Confederation Line during rush hour.
There won't be S1 buses all day either, though it has extended hours compared to its origins in late January.
Those buses run from its usual hubs downtown from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the other way from 3 to 7 p.m.
No new construction this morning of note.
Up for an award
Something cool happened Friday.
Some of you may remember a series of commuter stories we did last year called Nowhere Fast. I was in a lot of them.
- NOWHERE FAST | A handy compendium of all our commuting stories
Anyway, that series is nominated for an RTDNA Canada (Radio Television Digital News Association) regional award.
Our newsroom got nine nominations in total. Winners are named early next month.
Have a great day!
