OC Transpo scales back extra buses along LRT line
There will again be 12 LRT trains this morning with a slightly rejigged supplementary bus service.

R1 buses not regularly running, S1 only at peak times again

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
S1 buses, which run between downtown Ottawa and 3 Confederation Line hubs, will run all day today instead of during peak periods only. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Are you feeling messed up from clocks springing forward yesterday? Try getting up at 4 a.m. 

It's pretty warm out there this morning, which is great news for cyclists, walkers and bus or train-waiters.

But drivers need to be careful not to splash all those folks — there's some pretty serious puddles around.

Speaking of transit, there will again be 12 LRT trains this morning with a slightly rejigged supplementary bus service.

No more R1 buses this week unless there's a major interruption on the Confederation Line during rush hour.

There won't be S1 buses all day either, though it has extended hours compared to its origins in late January.

Those buses run from its usual hubs downtown from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the other way from 3 to 7 p.m.

No new construction this morning of note.

Up for an award

Something cool happened Friday.

Some of you may remember a series of commuter stories we did last year called Nowhere Fast. I was in a lot of them.

Anyway, that series is nominated for an RTDNA Canada (Radio Television Digital News Association) regional award. 

Our newsroom got nine nominations in total. Winners are named early next month.

Have a great day! 

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

