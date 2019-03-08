Skip to Main Content
Wrapping up a busy week of traffic talk
TRAFFIC BLOG

Our commuting series has brought a lot of feedback about the state of our roads, paths and sidewalks.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Pedestrian crossing signals at the intersection of Bank and Lisgar streets in December 2018. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

What a week.

It's been a busy one for me with all these Nowhere Fast stories, videos and interviews.

I hope you've found it interesting or useful.

I'm still getting your emails and messages about useful tweaks the city could make to improve intersections.

Here's one from Patrick:

"Why don't we have a left turn arrow or signal from Bronson Avenue going north to turn left onto Somerset Street?

Also, going from Hog's Back Road to Riverside Drive … Cars are stuck going right, left or straight on Riverside because Hog's Back is too narrow.

Meanwhile, the sidewalk is [less than two metres] wide and the rest is all Mooney's Bay Park. 

The same can be said of Queen Street at Bay Street. Cars going down Queen towards the east get stuck at Bay because most cars are turning left on Bay.

There is not enough Queen Street to go straight. It is taken up by an extra-wide sidewalk.

I can go on but …"

Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

