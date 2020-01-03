Pedestrians, puddles and inattentive drivers don't mix

Good morning commuters!

There's just enough fresh snow out there to cover all the dog pee and make it look temporarily pretty.

Not really enough to make driving treacherous, at least not on a Friday.

There will be visibility issues in the early going due to salty spray, but a real issue is newly-obscured puddles.

Keep your speed down around pedestrians.

I got this note from listener April:



"I was wondering if you could remind people during melts and thaws to please be aware of pedestrians trapped on sidewalks as they rip through puddles and spray everyone.

It seems that some drivers are completely oblivious to the fact that they are soaking people as they drive down the street in their own bubble."

I don't mind at all.

Have a great day!