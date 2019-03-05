Turning tweaks could help at these traffic lights

Good morning commuters!

"March comes in like a lamb" my eye.

Someone get the mint jelly.

In the midst of our ongoing Nowhere Fast series on commuting in Ottawa, I've been getting many emails and tweets about the things you're reading.

There will be more, too — tomorrow I'm looking at why drivers get so frigging mad.

Seriously, Ottawa. You LOVE your horns don't you?

Anyway, I'm getting lots of emails about various commuter complaints.

Here's one from JP:

"I'm talking about the adjacent intersections of Nicholas Street, Waller Street and Laurier Avenue and how it gets less than 15 seconds of left turn green light for buses heading towards the Queensway.

To make things worse, that light is not synchronized with the preceding one, so no bus gets to flow from the uOttawa stop onwards.

This holds back literally more than a kilometre of buses.

I've talked about this with numerous bus drivers, and I've been told that the drivers have repeatedly raised this concern."



Theresa wrote to me about a different intersection:



"The intersection of Carling and Holland avenues is a really bad place for having turning traffic trying to go west on Carling.

There is a lovely big turn that could be very useful if it had signage such as at Island Park Drive to alert drivers to go that way and reduce the delays at Carling and Holland.

Little tweaks like this could make this slow intersection faster.

Four years till retirement. Just can't wait. Hate the commute."

Have a great day!

