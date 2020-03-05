Kent Street reopens early, but a nasty Hwy 417 detour coming

Good morning commuters!

Today's Confederation Line count: 12 trains expected, with the same R1 and S1 bus service that's been in place all week.

That section of Bath Road in Kingston is still closed after yesterday's cargo train derailment.

Kent Street reopened yesterday afternoon at Gladstone Avenue — 10 days ahead of schedule!

There are fewer school buses again today across the region due to more education worker job action.

It sound like an incredibly miserable detour is coming for Trans-Canada highway users next weekend.

Highway 417 will close in both directions at Nicholas Street on the edge of downtown Ottawa from 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 so crews can work on the underpass.

It's going to add time to your drive around if you're trying to get onto the highway from Old Ottawa East, Sandy Hill or the ByWard Market.

Heads up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a>! As part of the Nicholas Street underpass replacement, a section of Highway 417 will be closed in both directions from 6 pm on Saturday, March 14 until 11 am on Sunday, March 15. Find out more: <a href="https://t.co/n9qlMp8tfM">https://t.co/n9qlMp8tfM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ONtransport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ontransport</a> <a href="https://t.co/BNoBWqshOd">pic.twitter.com/BNoBWqshOd</a> —@ottawacity

Locals need to avoid this whole area.

Have a great day!