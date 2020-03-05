Skip to Main Content
Kent Street reopens early, but a nasty Hwy 417 detour coming
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

The Queensway is closing at Nicholas Street next Saturday night.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Highway 417 is closing around one of the main ways into and out of downtown Ottawa next weekend. It means people getting onto the highway will pick other central access points. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Today's Confederation Line count: 12 trains expected, with the same R1 and S1 bus service that's been in place all week.

That section of Bath Road in Kingston is still closed after yesterday's cargo train derailment.

Kent Street reopened yesterday afternoon at Gladstone Avenue — 10 days ahead of schedule!

There are fewer school buses again today across the region due to more education worker job action.

It sound like an incredibly miserable detour is coming for Trans-Canada highway users next weekend.

Highway 417 will close in both directions at Nicholas Street on the edge of downtown Ottawa from 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 so crews can work on the underpass.

It's going to add time to your drive around if you're trying to get onto the highway from Old Ottawa East, Sandy Hill or the ByWard Market.

Locals need to avoid this whole area.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

