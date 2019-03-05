We're back in the thick of pothole season
It's a dangerous time of year to be a hubcap
Good morning commuters!
It might be a good idea to drive around with one of your mittens in your mouth so you don't bite your tongue hitting potholes.
Our own Giacomo Panico sent me a message about the ones on southbound Riverside Drive from Walkley to Hunt Club roads in the right lane.
Stefan sent me this photo related to the ones on Hunt Club between Riverside and Uplands Drive.
What you're looking at is a display of some of the hubcaps that have been knocked off cars. It is into the double digits this winter.
Stefan suspects there are many more entombed in the snowbanks.
A reminder, if your vehicle is damaged by an Ottawa pothole, the only way the city will compensate you is if it had previously been reported and not fixed within a certain period of time.
So do that by calling 311.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
