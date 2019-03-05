Skip to Main Content
We're back in the thick of pothole season
TRAFFIC BLOG

We're back in the thick of pothole season

It's a dangerous time of year to be a hubcap.

It's a dangerous time of year to be a hubcap

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Calling 311 about potholes triggers both the process to get them fixed and the potential to get some compensation for any damage. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It might be a good idea to drive around with one of your mittens in your mouth so you don't bite your tongue hitting potholes.

Our own Giacomo Panico sent me a message about the ones on southbound Riverside Drive from Walkley to Hunt Club roads in the right lane. 

Stefan sent me this photo related to the ones on Hunt Club between Riverside and Uplands Drive.

It's almost public art by now. (Stefan E./Submitted)

What you're looking at is a display of some of the hubcaps that have been knocked off cars. It is into the double digits this winter.

Stefan suspects there are many more entombed in the snowbanks.

A reminder, if your vehicle is damaged by an Ottawa pothole, the only way the city will compensate you is if it had previously been reported and not fixed within a certain period of time.

So do that by calling 311.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us