Capital traffic police targeting schools, impaired driving this month
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

The region's residential back streets and sidewalks are still covered in ruts and puddles.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Drivers in Ontario can be fined $400 to $2,000 if caught passing a stopped school bus, with harsher penalties if it's not their first time. The fine in Quebec is $200 to $300. (Robert Short/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's still pretty wet out there this morning. The residential back streets are a disaster area of ruts and puddles.

There are again 12 trains running on the Confederation Line today, with R1 and S1 buses running all day as they have for the last few work days.

It's a new month, so Ottawa and Gatineau police have announced which two traffic infractions they'll target in March as part of their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The first is school buses and school zones.

They say between 2014 and 2018, there were 801 collisions resulting in 198 injuries involving school buses or occurring in school zones.

The other target is impaired driving.

Between 2014 and 2018, there were 1,423 reportable collisions involving impaired driving resulting in 608 injuries and 11 fatalities.

Have a great day.  

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

