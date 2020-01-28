Capital traffic police targeting schools, impaired driving this month

Good morning commuters!

It's still pretty wet out there this morning. The residential back streets are a disaster area of ruts and puddles.

There are again 12 trains running on the Confederation Line today, with R1 and S1 buses running all day as they have for the last few work days.

It's a new month, so Ottawa and Gatineau police have announced which two traffic infractions they'll target in March as part of their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

The first is school buses and school zones.

They say between 2014 and 2018, there were 801 collisions resulting in 198 injuries involving school buses or occurring in school zones.

The other target is impaired driving.

Between 2014 and 2018, there were 1,423 reportable collisions involving impaired driving resulting in 608 injuries and 11 fatalities.

Have a great day.