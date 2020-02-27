Grippy footwear is a must today
Holy crow, is it ever slippery on the sidewalks
Good morning commuters!
There are 12 trains again on the Confederation Line. with both R1 and S1 buses running all day beside it.
If you have an old pair of golf shoes or need a reason to wreck some so you can get new ones, I have a plan for you.
Wear them today if part of your commute involves walking.
Holy crow is it ever slippery on the sidewalks, at least in the early going.
At the very least, get your hands out of your pockets today.
There's also a fog advisory along the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario this morning.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fog</a> is burning off in some areas, but will stick around in others. Keep headlights turned on. Be seen and be safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@opp</a> ^bd <a href="https://t.co/dClRxBZSpP">pic.twitter.com/dClRxBZSpP</a>—@OPP_ER
Have a great day!
