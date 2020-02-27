Grippy footwear is a must today

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Holy crow, is it ever slippery on Ottawa's sidewalks.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Crampons, or shoe spikes, come in a variety of materials and styles and help with grip when walking, ice climbing or hiking to avoid slipping. (Flora Pan/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There are 12 trains again on the Confederation Line. with both R1 and S1 buses running all day beside it.

If you have an old pair of golf shoes or need a reason to wreck some so you can get new ones, I have a plan for you.

Wear them today if part of your commute involves walking.

Holy crow is it ever slippery on the sidewalks, at least in the early going.

At the very least, get your hands out of your pockets today.

There's also a fog advisory along the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario this morning.

Have a great day!

