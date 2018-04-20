Weeks of work on the Portage Bridge starts Saturday

Good morning commuters!

Tomorrow morning at 6 a.m, the National Capital Commission starts the second phase of major work to improve the Portage Bridge bike lane and rehabilitate the surface of its northbound high-occupancy vehicle lane leading to Gatineau.

Construction work will go close to 24 hours a day, mostly during off-peak traffic hours, evenings and nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, until the end of June.

During the daytime and on-peak hours (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.) two northbound lanes of the Portage Bridge, one for cars and one for buses and cars with at least two people, will be open at all times.

The northbound lane beside the cycle track will be closed.

(NCC)

During off-peak hours (7 p.m. to 6 a.m.) the northbound lane along the bridge's median will be open at all times during the work.

The other northbound lanes will be closed.

(NCC)

The bridge's southbound lanes leading to Ottawa will not be affected.

Pedestrians are asked to use the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge

Northbound cyclists will have to use the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge.

Southbound cyclists will use the existing (reduced) cycle track.

This continues until the end of June.

