TRAFFIC BLOG
Forget that groundhog's early spring. Spring is late.
There's still snow in the seven-day forecast. Time for a roadtrip to Wiarton.
Why is snow still in the forecast?
Good morning commuters!
I just heard the forecast and the word snow is still in it.
Time for a roadtrip to Wiarton. That overgrown rat lied to us about an early spring.
Otherwise, we've probably seen the worst traffic of the week already, barring any sudden issues.
No new construction either.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.