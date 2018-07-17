Forget that groundhog's early spring. Spring is late.

Good morning commuters!

I just heard the forecast and the word snow is still in it.

Time for a roadtrip to Wiarton. That overgrown rat lied to us about an early spring.

Otherwise, we've probably seen the worst traffic of the week already, barring any sudden issues.

No new construction either.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.