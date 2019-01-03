More of Elgin Street set to close on Monday

Good morning, commuters!

The ongoing work on Elgin Street is broadening the effect on detours and closures.

Starting Monday, the southbound lane on Elgin from Laurier to Somerset will close, completing the full closure of Elgi from Laurier to Catherine.

Access to the City Hall parking garage from Nepean Street will remain open. Free parking is available at City Hall on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and all day on weekends and statutory holidays.

Meantime, there has been some discussion about interprovincial bridge crossings here after the idea was raised in last week's federal budget.

Alain wrote to me with his thoughts:

"All this talk about bridges reminds of how crazy it is that there is no highway connection between Ottawa and Gatineau, that 18-wheelers are constantly travelling along Nicholas, Rideau and King Edward to get across. That's mind-boggling. There's a rail line and bridges that go straight between the 417 and the 50 over the Prince of Wales bridge. Convert all of that into a highway crossing the river.

"Yes, it's a very expensive project, but to me it's a no-brainer and should be done immediately. You want light rail on there, too? Make it two levels, with trains, pedestrians and cyclists on one and car/trucks on the other. Everybody wins (except the few who get displaced to make this happen). Make it an electronic toll bridge and people will be happy to pay to get across quickly and avoid going right into the nightmare that is downtown."

