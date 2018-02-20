Existing bridges that could help move people across the water

Good morning commuters!

There will be melting today.

Yesterday, I opened a can of worms by discussing the federal budget-fuelled notion of an additional interprovincial connection and a new bridge to replace the aged Alexandra Bridge.

Dan wrote to me with his thoughts.

"One thing that would always be mentioned at meetings for the Kettle Island option, from a couple of different superintendents of the Musical Ride, is that the RCMP's position is when the horses aren't travelling they don't want them exposed to too much road noise and they would move the stables [if that bridge went up].

When Stephen Harper was in power I was worried it would mean that they would go out west.

Now, it's less likely, but the possibility remains that Ottawa would lose them.

What also makes me wonder is why the public transit systems of Ottawa and Gatineau aren't pushing harder for rail links across the border.

A public transit and cyclist link at Kettle Island and another on the unused rail bridge in the west of downtown could really connect [the cities].

I'd love to see the local public transit be uploaded to the NCC, similar to how rail links in big cities cross multiple municipal boundaries."



Others have wondered similar things.

Victor writes:

"Talk is heavy about bridges or lack thereof crossing our rivers here in the Outaouais.

Well, there's one over the Gatineau River that's hardly being used: the Pont Noir.

It has been modified for pedestrians, cyclists, light rail and buses.

Light rail is scheduled to go on it some time in the future.

This rail line connects perfectly with the defunct Prince of Wales Bridge over the Ottawa River, also a freight train bridge that should be modified like the Pont Noir over the Gatineau.

It is painful to see how obvious this is and how short-sighted our political view is.

It is not so different for the LeBreton Flats, but now I've overreached my message.

The main point is that there are relatively easy solutions for traffic congestion right in front of us."

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.