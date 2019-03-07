Debate between bridges or tunnels continues

Good morning commuters!

Sure feels like February.

Being a traffic reporter certainly beats doing weather.

Last week's budget got people thinking about interprovincial bridges. Sounds like we're losing the Alexandra. Here's hoping they relocate it somewhere. Maybe to the Science and Tech Museum?

Now there are plans to revisit adding a new crossing. Jim Watson would prefer a truck tunnel to get that traffic out of the downtown core.

Listener, John, wrote to me about what he'd like to see happen.

"I can't imagine that there is a single person among the many thousands of commuters who does not think this is long overdue," he wrote.

"It's this type of political procrastination/not in my backyard mentality that has led to years of delays on rapid transit, additional bridges etc. This has been talked about for decades and probably two new bridges are required (east and west). Trucks need to be out of [the] downtown. Chronic commuter delays need to be addressed. We need political vision and leadership, not denial and procrastination."

Have a great day!

