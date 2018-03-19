Skip to Main Content
STO cancels more than 100 trips for emergency inspections
STO cancels more than 100 trips for emergency inspections

The STO has had to cancel more than 100 trips this morning because of a potential technical problem with 57 of its hybrid buses.

57 buses pulled off the road for steering inspections

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Manufacturer Nova Bus has asked transit agencies to pull nearly 600 buses across Quebec after it discovered a potential issue with their steering systems. (Philippe Turgeon/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It keeps getting worse for Gatineau commuters.

Not only are they the first to have to contend with those multi-month construction-related lane reductions on two major highways, the 5 and the 50, but now they have a major disruption to their transit system.

The STO has had to cancel more than 100 trips this morning because of a potential technical problem with 57 of its hybrid buses.

That's 15 to 20 per cent of its fleet.

The issue is affecting transit agencies across the province.

These buses are being taken off the road for inspections after the manufacturer flagged a potential steering problem.

All this, and it could snow quite a bit today.

But, the Habs are back in the playoffs (for now) and it's Friday — so it balances out?

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

