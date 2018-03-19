STO cancels more than 100 trips for emergency inspections

Good morning commuters!

It keeps getting worse for Gatineau commuters.

Not only are they the first to have to contend with those multi-month construction-related lane reductions on two major highways, the 5 and the 50, but now they have a major disruption to their transit system.

The STO has had to cancel more than 100 trips this morning because of a potential technical problem with 57 of its hybrid buses.

That's 15 to 20 per cent of its fleet.

The issue is affecting transit agencies across the province.

These buses are being taken off the road for inspections after the manufacturer flagged a potential steering problem.

All this, and it could snow quite a bit today.

But, the Habs are back in the playoffs (for now) and it's Friday — so it balances out?

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.