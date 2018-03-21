New bike paths being built in Chelsea, Que.
Work happening outside peak periods on chemin de la Mine
Yesterday work started on a new bike network in Chelsea on the edge of Gatineau Park.
It begins with deforestation work along chemin de la Mine and will take place over a month.
Depending on weather conditions and workflow, it's expected to happen every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of peak traffic periods.
But during those times, traffic will alternate using traffic signalmen.
The federal, provincial and municipal governments are each chipping in nearly $500,000 toward this project.
The paths will run alongside chemins Kingsmere, Notch and de la Mine.
