Skip to Main Content
New bike paths being built in Chelsea, Que.
TRAFFIC BLOG

New bike paths being built in Chelsea, Que.

Work has started outside of peak periods on chemin de la Mine on these paths on the edge of Gatineau Park.

Work happening outside peak periods on chemin de la Mine

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The work on chemin de la Mine that started yesterday will mean a new series of cycling paths. (The Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

Rain all day today and a serious chance of a snowy day tomorrow.

That's some spring we've got going on here.

Yesterday work started on a new bike network in Chelsea on the edge of Gatineau Park.

It begins with deforestation work along chemin de la Mine and will take place over a month.

Depending on weather conditions and workflow, it's expected to happen every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of peak traffic periods.

But during those times, traffic will alternate using traffic signalmen.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments are each chipping in nearly $500,000 toward this project.

The paths will run alongside chemins Kingsmere, Notch and de la Mine.

The new bike path network in Chelsea, Que., will run on the edge of Gatineau Park. (Municipality of Chelsea)

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us