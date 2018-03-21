New bike paths being built in Chelsea, Que.

Good morning commuters!

Rain all day today and a serious chance of a snowy day tomorrow.

That's some spring we've got going on here.

Yesterday work started on a new bike network in Chelsea on the edge of Gatineau Park.

It begins with deforestation work along chemin de la Mine and will take place over a month.

Depending on weather conditions and workflow, it's expected to happen every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. outside of peak traffic periods.

But during those times, traffic will alternate using traffic signalmen.

The federal, provincial and municipal governments are each chipping in nearly $500,000 toward this project.

The paths will run alongside chemins Kingsmere, Notch and de la Mine.

The new bike path network in Chelsea, Que., will run on the edge of Gatineau Park. (Municipality of Chelsea)

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.