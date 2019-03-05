How to avoid complications from this Highway 50 construction
It has implications for your choice of a route through downtown Ottawa-Gatineau
Good morning commuters!
Happy first day of spring.
Two things though — that doesn't officially happen until around supper time and they're calling for flurries tomorrow and Friday.
Fine, whatever. Time's up, March.
Those new lane reductions and closures on the link from boulevard Maisonneuve to the eastbound Highway 50 in Gatineau are really causing slowdowns in the afternoons.
Try to avoid using the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to Gatineau during peak periods.
For that, matter, also avoid westbound St. Patrick Street, southbound Sussex Drive, northbound King Edward Avenue and north and eastbound boulevard Fournier.
Until July.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
