How to avoid complications from this Highway 50 construction

Those new lane reductions and closures on the link from boulevard Maisonneuve to the eastbound Highway 50 in Gatineau are really causing slowdowns in the afternoons.

Try to avoid using the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to Gatineau during peak periods.

For that, matter, also avoid westbound St. Patrick Street, southbound Sussex Drive, northbound King Edward Avenue and north and eastbound boulevard Fournier.

Until July.

