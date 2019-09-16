Last week's reduced LRT service still with us

Good morning commuters!

Last night OC Transpo said it was expecting 12 light rail trains to be ready this morning for service every four or five minutes.

Today started with trains every eight minutes, increased to every four to five minutes by the start of the morning rush. The standard has been every four minutes.

Those extra S1 and R1 buses are running all day like last week.

Metcalfe Street is down to one lane at Waverley Street for approximately two weeks starting this morning to relocate a gas main.

Parking will be reduced on the east side of Waverley, near Metcalfe.

That northbound Centretown roadwork timeframe matches another three blocks over: Kent Street is still closed at Gladstone Avenue for two more weeks while crews continue water main and sewer work there.

Message is clear

I'm getting lots of peeved calls, texts, tweets and emails about people who don't bother to clear the snow off their vehicles.

Police are pretty seriously on this, by the way. A few weeks ago the windshield of an OC Transpo bus was smashed on Highway 417.

Police are investigating after a chunk of ice flew off a vehicle and slammed into the windshield of an OC Transpo bus on Jan. 16, 2020. (OPP)

Check this email I got from a pal yesterday about an experience she had Saturday:

"I was driving out to Kanata around 4:30 p.m. and I noticed two OPP cars had stopped people who had snow on their cars and they were having to remove it.

So far so good, nothing unusual there.

But just before I got to Eagleson Road, an SUV two lanes to the right of me had a couple of big chunks of ice and snow fly off the roof. They bounced across the highway and right into the driver's side of my windshield.

They landed with a big thud, scared the crap out of me and damaged my windshield.

Thank goodness the pieces weren't heavier and didn't go through my windshield or I would have been a goner.

As it is, I'll need to take the car in for repairs to see if I can save my windshield.

I watched that SUV continue down the highway and get off at the Eagleson Road exit none the wiser for the scare or the damage it had caused.

It is especially dangerous because of the speeds cars are going on the highway.

As for me, I'm avoiding the highway for travelling to Kanata till the snow clears."

