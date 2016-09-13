Spring is in the air and on the roads

Good morning commuters!

Not many of these early mornings of looking at the bright moon, lighting up the snowy Greenbelt outside my bedroom window are left. Soon it will all be melted. Maybe not soon enough.

But these cold mornings and the residual ugly snow are a nice reminder to those returning from sunny March Break vacations of what the rest of us had to endure.

But spring is not only in the air — it's also on the roads.

There's already a major construction project underway in Gatineau on the bridges over Brasserie Creek.

This is currently causing lane reductions on the ramp from the northbound 5 to the eastbound 50 in two places and the closure of the ramp from the eastbound 50 to the 5.

The best part? — This continues until July.

Have a great day!

