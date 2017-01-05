March Breaks are over. Salt season is ending.
Traffic will get back to normal after 2 weeks of lighter volumes
Good morning commuters!
It's Andrew in for Doug this morning.
March Break is over in both Ontario and Quebec, making a return to the normal, heavier traffic volumes we enjoyed our own break from the last two weeks.
We've had enough of a melt in the last few weeks that snow banks are turning into grimy ice bumps, but another thing that means is that many more urban roads and sidewalks are free of ice and snow.
That leads to less of a risk of slipping and falling, fewer puddles (at least for the next few days) and less of a constant crunch of road salt under your feet.
There will likely be some kind of mix of flurries and showers starting Wednesday.
New construction
The ramp from boulevard Maisonneuve to eastbound Highway 50 in Gatineau has a lane reduction starting today until July.
Highway 15 between Carleton Place and Beckwith Township is down to a single alternating lane this week and next.
Also look out for moving left lane closures on eastbound Highway 417 around Casselman today only.
Finally — and I'm just learning about this now — the statue of Queen Elizabeth II on Parliament Hill is moving to the roundabout between 24 Sussex Drive and Rideau Hall.
For commuters, this means lane reductions around the roundabout until mid-June.
The Famous Five monument is going to the temporary Senate building, it's the only other Hill monument that's temporarily moving.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.