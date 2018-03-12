Downtown rallies and parades to watch for

Good morning commuters!

It's very wet out there.

Try not to splash pedestrians and be careful with some of those puddles, they may be hiding potholes.

Climate rally

Today there will be rolling road closures this afternoon related to the "Global Strike for Climate" rally and police expect traffic delays in Ottawa and Gatineau's downtown cores.

There are two demonstrations, one from the University of Ottawa and one from the area of Gatineau City Hall.

Ottawa's group heads north on Cumberland Street starting at noon, then turns east on Rideau Street, north on King Edward Avenue, west on York Street in the ByWard Market, north on Sussex Drive up to the National Gallery of Canada, south on Mackenzie Avenue, west on Wellington, south on Elgin Street into Confederation Park, west on Laurier Avenue and finally, north on Metcalfe Street onto the lawn of Parliament Hill.

The Gatineau group will march starting at 1 p.m. onto the Portage Bridge and along Wellington Street to Parliament Hill.

Both groups hope to be at the Hill by 3 p.m., police said.

St. Patrick's parade

It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, so that means RIDE programs by police and a Saturday parade.

Tomorrow Laurier Avenue will be closed between Nicholas and Elgin streets from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and between Elgin and Bank streets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the parade.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.