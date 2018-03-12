Skip to Main Content
Downtown rallies and parades to watch for
TRAFFIC BLOG

Downtown rallies and parades to watch for

There's a climate march this afternoon and a St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday morning.

Climate march Friday afternoon, St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday morning

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Ottawa held its 2018 St. Patrick's Day parade March 10, 2018. The 2019 edition happens tomorrow morning into early afternoon. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's very wet out there.

Try not to splash pedestrians and be careful with some of those puddles, they may be hiding potholes.

Climate rally

Today there will be rolling road closures this afternoon related to the "Global Strike for Climate" rally and police expect traffic delays in Ottawa and Gatineau's downtown cores.

There are two demonstrations, one from the University of Ottawa and one from the area of Gatineau City Hall.

Ottawa's group heads north on Cumberland Street starting at noon, then turns east on Rideau Street, north on King Edward Avenue, west on York Street in the ByWard Market, north on Sussex Drive up to the National Gallery of Canada, south on Mackenzie Avenue, west on Wellington, south on Elgin Street into Confederation Park, west on Laurier Avenue and finally, north on Metcalfe Street onto the lawn of Parliament Hill.

The Gatineau group will march starting at 1 p.m. onto the Portage Bridge and along Wellington Street to Parliament Hill.

Both groups hope to be at the Hill by 3 p.m., police said.

St. Patrick's parade

It's St. Patrick's Day weekend, so that means RIDE programs by police and a Saturday parade.

Tomorrow Laurier Avenue will be closed between Nicholas and Elgin streets from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and between Elgin and Bank streets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the parade.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us