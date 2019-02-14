Good morning commuters!

In case you're wondering, yes — the roads and sidewalks are garbage. Mostly the secondary routes, of course.

But even the highways have issues, like bad visibility because they're wet from the demon-sent dump of mid-March frozen misery we got yesterday afternoon.

Those secondary routes I mentioned are crusty and slippery, with sections of ice and ruts which should force you to drop your speed and adjust your stopping distance.

If you don't, you'll be like one of the dozens and dozens who smashed up their cars yesterday.

At one point there were eight vehicles involved in two crashes on the Gatineau-bound Macdonald-Cartier Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Cars in ditches, cars across lanes, cars in people's yards, cars in snowbanks and buses struggling with hills.

Go home March, you're drunk.

Have a great day.

