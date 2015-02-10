Conditions ripe for black ice in open areas

Good morning commuters!

Moments after I dropped half my family off at the airport headed somewhere warm, I learn we're getting more snow today.

Gawd's sake.

It's just cold enough out there this morning that there are some serious slippery spots.

It was also quite windy at times yesterday, so be on the lookout for drifted snow and black ice in the open areas.

Otherwise, I think we've already seen the worst of this week's traffic. And it's not even that bad.

We're on the downhill side of March Break now, so as long as everyone behaves, your commute should be a breeze.

Have a great day!

