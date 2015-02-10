Conditions ripe for black ice in open areas
At the halfway point of Ontario's March Break, we've likely seen the worst of this week's traffic
Good morning commuters!
Moments after I dropped half my family off at the airport headed somewhere warm, I learn we're getting more snow today.
Gawd's sake.
It's just cold enough out there this morning that there are some serious slippery spots.
It was also quite windy at times yesterday, so be on the lookout for drifted snow and black ice in the open areas.
Otherwise, I think we've already seen the worst of this week's traffic. And it's not even that bad.
We're on the downhill side of March Break now, so as long as everyone behaves, your commute should be a breeze.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
