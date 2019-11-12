13 trains on the Confederation Line again

Good morning commuters!

The Confederation Line is back on schedule.

This morning OC Transpo replied to a question on Twitter saying there were 13 trains again on the LRT.

Aside from a few minutes on Monday morning where 12 trains briefly became 13 before one went out of service again, this is the first time the line is on its rush hour schedule since Feb. 26, more than two weeks ago.

Saturday night 417 closure

We're just a few days away from an inconvenient closure of Highway 417 at the Nicholas Street exit.

It closes both directions from 6 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday, resulting in significant traffic impacts.

The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe streets will also close, but all other ramps in the area will remain open.

Lane reductions and ramp closures are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The closures are required to install six steel girders across the roadway as part of the MTO's Nicholas Street underpass replacement.

But this work is weather-dependant.

If it's pouring rain or snowing, the closure will happen the following weekend. That's not in the forecast right now.

Remember, this is the Trans-Canada highway.

If you're local, be wary of tie-ups on Lees Avenue and Nicholas and be mindful of the fact some detours go through the ByWard Market and Old Ottawa East.

Have a great day!